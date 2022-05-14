Hedges went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 12-8 loss to the Twins.

Hedges' fifth-inning blast tied the game at 2-2, but the offense was just getting started on both sides. The catcher has been solid in May, going 6-for-24 (.250) with three RBI and three runs scored in seven games. Overall, he owns a .176/.238/.297 slash line with three homers, seven RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base in 82 plate appearances. His defensive work behind the dish will keep him in the lineup more often than backup Luke Maile.