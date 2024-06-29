Hedges went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Royals.

Hedges has hit safely in his last three games, going 3-for-8 in that span. The backup catcher has had a tough time seeing steady action with Bo Naylor and David Fry both ahead of him on the depth chart. Hedges is at a .154/.188/.246 slash line with one home run, two steals, nine RBI and six runs scored over 69 plate appearances. He should not be expected to produce much offense even on the rare occasions he's in the lineup.