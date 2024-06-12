Hedges will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Reds.

With the lefty-hitting Bo Naylor hitting the bench with southpaw Nick Lodolo taking the hill for the Reds, Hedges will get a turn behind the plate. Hedges will be making his 19th start of the season and has provided most of his value on the defensive end, as he enters Wednesday's contest with an ugly .130/.158/.204 slash line.