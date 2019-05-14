Clevinger (back) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Clevinger remains on the 60-day injured list with a back strain and isn't eligible to return until June 7. He appears to be doing everything he can to make it back by that date, though a clearer picture of his expected return timeline won't emerge until the Indians see how his back responds to regular bullpen sessions.

