Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Lefty Jose Suarez is pitching Tuesday for the Halos, and Santana finds himself on the bench for the third time in the past four games. The switch-hitting first baseman has a .668 OPS through 12 games in August.
