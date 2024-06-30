Santana went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Mariners.

Santana reached base in three of his first four trips to the plate, starting with a leadoff double in the top of the fourth. It was the veteran first baseman's fourth three-hit performance this month and the fourth multi-hit effort in his last six games. Over that latter stretch he's batting .400 (10-for-25) with three doubles, one RBI and four runs scored.