Santana went 1-for-5 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 11-5 extra-inning win over the Pirates.

With Royce Lewis getting Sunday's game off following his recent return from the injured list, the Twins were able to open up a prominent spot in the lineup for Santana, who occupied the leadoff spot after hitting higher than fifth in the order on just one other occasion this season. Santana had a quiet afternoon until he delivered a two-run double as part of the Twins' seven-run outburst in the top of the 10th to salt away the win. The 38-year-old is slashing .294/.385/.529 over his last 10 games, and after he looked to have moved into more of a part-time role toward the end of May following an underwhelming start to the season, he now appears to be pushing the struggling Alex Kirilloff for primary duties at first base.