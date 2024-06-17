Santana went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base in a 6-2 win over the Athletics in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Santana also went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in the nightcap. The first baseman is batting .326 (15-for-46) with three homers and two steals over 13 contests in June, a stretch that's helped him claim a starting role at first base since Alex Kirilloff was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul. Santana is at a .235/.316/.425 slash line with 11 homers, 36 RBI, 26 runs scored and two steals through 66 games this season.