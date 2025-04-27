Santana went 0-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and was hit by a pitch in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Boston. He did not play Game 2.

Santana produced a run with a sacrifice fly during Cleveland's four-run first inning, just his second RBI over the last 12 games. His average dipped to .202 following a stretch of 23 at-bats without a hit.