Santana went 1-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Nationals.

The Guardians were held in check for the first five innings, but they eventually solved Washington starter Michael Soroka the third time through the lineup. Cleveland scored all eight of its runs in the sixth inning, when Santana kicked off the scoring with a three-run double. It was the second straight game with three RBI for Santana, who has driven home nine over the last six contests.