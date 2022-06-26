Gilbert (8-3) earned the win Saturday over the Angels. He allowed three runs on nine hits, two walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

The nine hits were a season high, and two of them left the yard, making this only the second time Gilbert's given up multiple homers in a game this year. He fell one out shy of extending his streak of quality starts to eight, but he was still good enough to pick up his fourth win in his last six outings. The right-hander continues to impress with a 2.44 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 89:25 K:BB across 88.2 innings in 15 starts overall. Gilbert lines up for a favorable home start versus the Athletics next week.