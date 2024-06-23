Gilbert (5-4) earned the win over Miami on Saturday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six batters over eight scoreless innings.

Gilbert's superb stat line was just a tad less impressive than in his previous outing, when he allowed two hits and struck out nine over eight scoreless frames against Texas. The right-hander has been on a roll throughout June -- he's tossed four quality starts in four outings this month while posting a 1.21 ERA over 29.2 innings. Perhaps most impressive is Gilbert's 28:1 K:BB over that span.