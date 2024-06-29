Gilbert allowed two runs on four hits and struck out three without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Friday.

Gilbert had posted back-to-back starts of eight shutout innings, so this was a small step back. It was an improvement on his previous start versus the Twins, in which he allowed a season-high eight runs over four innings in Minnesota on May 9. Since that start, Gilbert has completed at least six frames in each of his last nine outings, earning eight quality starts in that span. He's at a stellar 2.72 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 102:21 K:BB over 112.1 innings across 17 outings this season. Gilbert's lined up for a tough matchup versus the Orioles in his next projected start.