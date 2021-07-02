Banda was traded from the Giants to the Mets in exchange for minor-league third baseman Will Toffey on Friday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Banda joined the Giants last November on a minor-league contract. The southpaw has not pitched particularly well during 10 appearances (five starts) at Triple-A Sacramento, posting a 6.86 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 39.1 innings. Banda appeared in 18 major-league games (five starts) with the Diamondbacks and Rays between 2017 and 2020, most recently struggling to a 10.29 ERA across four relief outings with Tampa Bay in 2020. Per Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record, Banda has been assigned to Triple-A Syracuse.