Banda (1-0) was the pitcher of record in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Reds, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of relief.

After being acquired in a trade with Cleveland on Friday, Banda was brought up to Los Angeles on Sunday and was asked to keep the Reds offense at bay in the top of the 10th inning. The southpaw was successful in doing so, keeping the automatic runner from coming home in a nine-pitch frame. Banda bounced between six teams over the past four campaigns and hasn't yet shown an extended run of MLB success, so he's likely to work primarily in lower-leverage spots with the Dodgers for the time being.