Banda issued one walk and struck out two batters over one scoreless frame in Saturday's extra-innings victory against San Francisco.

Banda entered in the seventh frame and preserved a 6-6 tie with his scoreless inning. The lefty reliever has been excellent since joining Los Angeles in mid-May, posting a 0.98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB over 18.1 innings of mostly low-leverage work. Those numbers are a stark contrast to the 5.69 ERA and 1.64 WHIP he caried over 118.2 frames across his first seven major-league campaigns.