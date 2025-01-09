Banda agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with the Dodgers on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander inked a minor-league deal with the Guardians last winter and was dealt to the Dodgers in May, and he proved to be an effective bullpen piece for Los Angeles with a 3.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB over 49.2 regular-season innings. Banda tallied two saves, eight holds and also started two games, and he could fill a similarly versatile role in 2025.