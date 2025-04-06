Banda (3-0) picked up the win against Philadelphia on Saturday, pitching one perfect inning.

Roki Sasaki logged another short outing (four-plus innings) for Los Angeles, and Banda took over in the fourth with a pair of runners on base and nobody out. He managed to escape the jam with the help of some poor Phillies baserunning -- after J.T. Realmuto advanced to third on a flyout, Bryson Stott was thrown out at first for a double play on another flyball that would have easily scored Realmuto. Still, it was another effective performance for Banda, who has pitched five scoreless frames over five outings to begin the campaign. He leads MLB with three wins, though given the unpredictable nature of relievers earning victories, that doesn't mean much for fantasy purposes.