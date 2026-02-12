Twins' Anthony Banda: Traded to Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Twins acquired Banda from the Dodgers on Thursday in exchange for international bonus pool money, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Banda had been designated for assignment last week and is now on his way to a new organization. The lefty collected a 3.14 ERA and 111:52 K:BB over 114.2 regular-season innings during his time with the Dodgers and should fill a high-leverage relief role as part of an unsettled Twins bullpen.
More News
-
Dodgers' Anthony Banda: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Dodgers' Anthony Banda: Settles at $1.625 million•
-
Dodgers' Anthony Banda: Serving as opener Monday•
-
Dodgers' Anthony Banda: Notches fifth hold Friday•
-
Dodgers' Anthony Banda: Takes loss in relief•
-
Dodgers' Anthony Banda: Nabs third relief win•