Banda agreed to a one-year, $1.625 million contract with the Dodgers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Banda will receive a $625,000 salary bump after finishing 2025 with a 3.18 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 65 innings and notching a career-best 11 holds. Those numbers made him one of the more reliable members of Los Angeles' bullpen last year, but the mass amount of talent in the Dodgers' pitching staff could force Banda back into a middle-relief role in '26.