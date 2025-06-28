Banda allowed one hit and walked one batter while striking out one over one-third of an inning to earn a hold against Kansas City on Friday.

Banda entered with two outs and nobody on base in the seventh inning. He began the frame by allowing a Vinnie Pasquantino double before intentionally walking Salvador Perez. However, Banda was able to get Jac Caglianone on a swinging strikeout to end the frame. It wasn't the smoothest outing for the southpaw, but it was a decent bounce-back after he surrendered three earned runs over two-thirds of an inning in his previous appearance. Banda has been getting more high-leverage work of late with four holds across his past seven outings, and he's held the opponent scoreless in 10 of his pass 11 appearances.