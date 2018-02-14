Conforto (shoulder) has been cleared to play catch during the club's spring camp but remains unable to begin swinging, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Conforto continues to work his way back from early-September surgery to repair a torn posterior capsule in his left shoulder. Although this is a step in the right direction, it doesn't give us any indication on a more concise timetable for the outfielder and it remains likely that he will miss a few weeks at the start of the season. Expect more updates as spring training gets underway.