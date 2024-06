Conforto is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The lefty-hitting Conforto will hit the bench for the second time in the series as the Cubs send southpaw Shota Imanaga to the hill. The Giants will go with the right-handed-hitting Austin Slater in left field in place of Conforto, who had plated at least one run in four of his last five games.