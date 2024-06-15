Conforto is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Angels.
Conforto will take a seat as the team faces left-hander Patrick Sandoval on the mound. Austin Slater will enter the lineup in left field and bat leadoff against Los Angeles.
More News
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Resting against lefty•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Launches go-ahead homer•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Idle against southpaw•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Reinstated from IL•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: On track for activation Monday•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Beginning rehab assignment Friday•