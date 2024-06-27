Conforto went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

Conforto launched a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the second to put the Giants up 2-1 and was directly followed by another solo shot off the bat of David Villar. The outfielder has now posted at least one RBI in three consecutive games and in four of his last five overall. However, Conforto still has just one multi-hit effort this month, where he's now batting .125 with two homers, nine RBI and four runs scored.