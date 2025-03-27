Conforto isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.
The lefty-hitting Conforto will take a seat for the start of the Dodgers' stateside schedule with formidable southpaw Tarik Skubal set to start on the hill for Detroit. Andy Pages will move over to left field as a result, putting Tommy Edman in center field and Miguel Rojas at the keystone.
