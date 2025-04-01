Conforto is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Southpaw Chris Sale has the start for Atlanta on Tuesday, so lefty-hitting Conforto will take a seat. With the 32-year-old on the bench, Chris Taylor gets his first start of the 2025 season in left field.
More News
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Sitting against lefty•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Added to season-opening lineup•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: On bench for regular-season opener•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Mashes first spring homer•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Signs with Dodgers•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Not starting Saturday•