Conforto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 win against Philadelphia.
Conforto capped the scoring in the contest with a sixth-inning solo shot. The veteran outfielder has enjoyed a strong start to his tenure with the Dodgers, slashing .308/.419/.692 with two homers, five RBI, six runs and a 5:7 BB:K through 31 plate appearances. Conforto appears to be more than a platoon option for Los Angeles, as he started the team's most recent game against a left-handed pitcher.
