Conforto is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.
The left-handed hitting Conforto will begin the series opener on the bench as the Nationals send southpaw MacKenzie Gore to the bump. Conforto has now started four of seven games versus lefties this season. Chris Taylor will occupy left field Monday.
