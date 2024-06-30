Conforto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
With southpaw James Paxton toeing the slab for the Dodgers, the lefty-hitting Conforto will be given the afternoon off. Luis Matos will fill in for Conforto in left field.
More News
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Hitting bench against southpaw•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Launches ninth homer•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Drives in three•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Idle against southpaw•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: On bench versus lefty•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Resting against lefty•