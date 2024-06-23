Conforto went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Conforto has struggled mightily since returning from a hamstring injury. He's gone 6-for-55 (.109) over 16 games in June, a stretch poor enough to cost him an everyday role in left field -- he's been operating as a strong-side platoon player over the last couple of weeks. The outfielder is at a .232/.290/.409 slash line with eight home runs, 25 RBI, 22 runs scored and no stolen bases across 214 plate appearances.