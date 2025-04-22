Conforto is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
Conforto started the previous 11 contests, including one game against a left-handed starter, but he'll head to the bench Tuesday with lefty Shota Imanaga pitching for Chicago. The veteran outfielder has gone 5-for-37 (.135 average) during that 11-game span, so it could be a good time for a day off. Enrique Hernandez is starting at second base, which pushes Tommy Edman to center field and Andy Pages to left.
More News
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Taking seat versus southpaw•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Goes deep in victory•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Slugs first homer as Dodger•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Idle versus lefty•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Sitting against lefty•
-
Dodgers' Michael Conforto: Added to season-opening lineup•