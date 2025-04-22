Conforto is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Conforto started the previous 11 contests, including one game against a left-handed starter, but he'll head to the bench Tuesday with lefty Shota Imanaga pitching for Chicago. The veteran outfielder has gone 5-for-37 (.135 average) during that 11-game span, so it could be a good time for a day off. Enrique Hernandez is starting at second base, which pushes Tommy Edman to center field and Andy Pages to left.