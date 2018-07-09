Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Completes five-inning rehab start
Syndergaard (finger) tossed five innings of one-run ball for short-season Brooklyn in his rehab start Sunday against Staten Island. He gave up two hits and a walk and struck out seven.
It's hard to take away much from the results of a game in which Syndergaard mostly faced players with less than a year of professional experience, but the fact that he displayed his usual velocity -- his fastball topped out at 98 miles per hour -- and logged 71 pitches (46 strikes) hints that he could be ready to rejoin the Mets before the All-Star break. A decision on Syndergaard's next step likely won't be made until he completes a bullpen session in front of the team brass, but it looks like he could be an option for the Mets' weekend series with the Nationals. Prior to hitting the 10-day disabled list, Syndergaard posted a 3.06 ERA and 76 strikeouts over 64.2 innings.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Making rehab start Sunday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Completes sim game Tuesday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Simulated game on tap•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Completes bullpen session Tuesday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Throws off mound•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Increases throwing distance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart