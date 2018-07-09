Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Completes five-inning rehab start

Syndergaard (finger) tossed five innings of one-run ball for short-season Brooklyn in his rehab start Sunday against Staten Island. He gave up two hits and a walk and struck out seven.

It's hard to take away much from the results of a game in which Syndergaard mostly faced players with less than a year of professional experience, but the fact that he displayed his usual velocity -- his fastball topped out at 98 miles per hour -- and logged 71 pitches (46 strikes) hints that he could be ready to rejoin the Mets before the All-Star break. A decision on Syndergaard's next step likely won't be made until he completes a bullpen session in front of the team brass, but it looks like he could be an option for the Mets' weekend series with the Nationals. Prior to hitting the 10-day disabled list, Syndergaard posted a 3.06 ERA and 76 strikeouts over 64.2 innings.