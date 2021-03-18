Syndergaard (elbow) hit 96 mph in a bullpen session Thursday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Not many people can throw 96 mph while not at 100 percent. Syndergaard still isn't at that point, as he's just a year out from Tommy John surgery, but the signs appear encouraging. His fastball averaged 97.7 mph in 2019, but he has time to get back to that point by the time he's ready to pitch in games. He landed on the 60-day injured list in late February, meaning his season debut won't come before late May at the earliest.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Mixing in sliders in side sessions•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Hits injured list as expected•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Throws bullpen Wednesday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Avoids arbitration•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Progressing well in rehab•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Throws off mound•