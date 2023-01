Saucedo was designated for assignment by the Mets on Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Saucedo will serve as the Mets' roster casualty after the team officially announced the signing of Tommy Pham on Tuesday. The 29-year-old reliever spent much of last season on the injured list, though he was able to post a 2.37 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 19 Triple-A frames.