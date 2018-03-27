Nationals' Joaquin Benoit: Placed on disabled list
Benoit (forearm) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Benoit has been battling a strained forearm throughout camp and will need more time to get up to speed before starting his season. He'll fill a middle-relief role for the Nationals upon his return. Trevor Gott and Austin Adams are the leading candidates to fill his spot in the bullpen while he remains injured.
More News
-
Nationals' Joaquin Benoit: Will open season on DL•
-
Nationals' Joaquin Benoit: Reaches deal with Nationals•
-
Pirates' Joaquin Benoit: Away from team with family issue•
-
Pirates' Joaquin Benoit: Activated from disabled list Friday•
-
Pirates' Joaquin Benoit: Slated for simulated game•
-
Pirates' Joaquin Benoit: Hits disabled list with knee issues•
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.