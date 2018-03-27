Benoit (forearm) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Benoit has been battling a strained forearm throughout camp and will need more time to get up to speed before starting his season. He'll fill a middle-relief role for the Nationals upon his return. Trevor Gott and Austin Adams are the leading candidates to fill his spot in the bullpen while he remains injured.

