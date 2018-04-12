Benoit remains sidelined with a strained forearm and has yet to resume a throwing program, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Benoit has been dealing with this specific injury since the final week of spring training and it doesn't appear to be going away, as it's been over three weeks since the 40-year-old has played catch. At this point, it seems likely that he won't be back in action until the end of April, assuming he's able to start a throwing program in the near future. Expect an update on his status once he resumes activities.