Benoit (forearm) never returned to full pitching in 2018, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Benoit strained his right forearm back in spring training, and according to Zuckerman, he also picked up a shoulder injury along the way. Either way, the veteran was never able to ramp up his throwing and even declined surgery to fix the issues due to his age. This rough development along with his middling performance in 2017 suggests he'll have a tough time finding work ahead of the 2019 season.

