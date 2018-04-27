Nationals' Joaquin Benoit: Back to throwing Friday
Benoit (forearm) began a throwing program Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
This is a big step forward for the veteran reliever, as he had been unable to play catch since incurring a forearm strain at the end of spring training. However, given how long it's been since he's taken part in baseball activities, he'll likely need a few more weeks before a full return to action, though his return timetable should become clearer once he starts his rehab assignment.
