Benoit (forearm) began a throwing program Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

This is a big step forward for the veteran reliever, as he had been unable to play catch since incurring a forearm strain at the end of spring training. However, given how long it's been since he's taken part in baseball activities, he'll likely need a few more weeks before a full return to action, though his return timetable should become clearer once he starts his rehab assignment.