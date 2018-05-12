Benoit was moved to the 60-day disabled list Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Benoit was removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Mark Reynolds, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Syracuse. The move is largely a bureaucratic one, as Benoit is still several weeks away from returning from a forearm strain.

