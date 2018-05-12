Nationals' Joaquin Benoit: Transferred to 60-day DL
Benoit was moved to the 60-day disabled list Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Benoit was removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Mark Reynolds, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Syracuse. The move is largely a bureaucratic one, as Benoit is still several weeks away from returning from a forearm strain.
More News
-
Nationals' Joaquin Benoit: Back to throwing Friday•
-
Nationals' Joaquin Benoit: Has yet to resume throwing•
-
Nationals' Joaquin Benoit: Placed on disabled list•
-
Nationals' Joaquin Benoit: Will open season on DL•
-
Nationals' Joaquin Benoit: Reaches deal with Nationals•
-
Pirates' Joaquin Benoit: Away from team with family issue•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...