Nationals' Joaquin Benoit: Will open season on DL
Benoit acknowledged Wednesday that he's dealing with a strained right forearm and will open the season on the disabled list, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The 40-year-old is slated to work in middle relief this season for a deep Nationals bullpen, but he'll need some time to recuperate while the elbow issue has hindered him throughout the spring. Benoit was hit hard in his three Grapefruit League appearances before being shut down for the past week, so he'll remain in Florida for extended spring training and continue rehabbing until he feels ready to pitch for the big club. The Nationals are expected to fill his spot in the bullpen with another right-handed option, with Trevor Gott and Austin Adams seemingly representing the top candidates.
