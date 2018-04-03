Paddack is expected to be assigned to an affiliate in late April, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

He is no longer injured, but after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2016 and missing all of 2017, Paddack will be on a strict innings limit this year, so there was no sense in rushing him out to an affiliate. Paddack is currently pitching in extended spring training. He has impressed evaluators with his stuff this spring, and could shoot up lists after he gets back in game action at either Low-A or High-A.