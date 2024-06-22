Paddack allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Friday.

Paddack again struggled against the Athletics, though it wasn't as bad as his last start, in which he allowed five runs over 2.1 innings. The right-hander has a poor 5.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 70:18 K:BB over 78.1 innings through 15 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road in Arizona, though he hasn't pitched well enough to draw much positive attention in fantasy.