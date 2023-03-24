Musgrove (toe) threw three innings in a simulated game Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Musgrove threw to batters who weren't allowed to swing, as the pitcher is recovering from a fractured left toe and hasn't yet reached a point where the team is comfortable with him fielding his position. Nonetheless, this was a positive step for the right-hander. He'll almost certainly miss his first start of the campaign, but it's possible that he could be ready to pitch by the second turn through the rotation.