Musgrove (elbow) will play catch Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Musgrove has been throwing plyo balls in recent days, but this will be his first time playing catch since he landed on the injured list at the beginning of the month. Eventual surgery for the right-hander isn't ruled out, but he will attempt to come back without an operation. Even if the non-surgical route for Musgrove works, he is still several weeks away from a potential return.