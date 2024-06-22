Musgrove (elbow) lightly threw weighted plyometric balls Thursday, per MLB.com.

A previous report indicated Musgrove could play catch mid-week, but it turns out the extent of his throwing was the work he did with the plyo balls. The workout was, however, a step in his progression toward playing catch, which could happen before the end of the month. Musgrove doesn't seem close to taking part in a rehab assignment and isn't likely to be activated off the injured list until after the All-Star break.