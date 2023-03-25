Musgrove (toe) will begin the season on the injured list but is targeting a return on April 11 against the Mets or April 16 against the Brewers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Musgrove broke his toe in the weight room at the end of February. Initial reports held that he'd miss at least two regular-season starts, and while he's been pursuing an aggressive timeline which seemed to give him a shot at avoiding the injured list and debuting on April 6, the Padres have evidently decided not to risk it. He pitched in a simulated game Wednesday and will pitch in a minor-league contest Monday, but he's back on his original timeline and will wind up missing at least two turns in the rotation.