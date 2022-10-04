Hader registered a save against the Giants on Monday, striking out one batter over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

The Padres entered the ninth inning up 7-0, so it looked like Hader would get the night off. However, Tim Hill was very wild and gave up four runs while retiring just one batter, creating a save situation for Hader. The veteran closer settled things down with a strikeout of Austin Slater before hitting Joey Bart with a pitch, and he finished off the save by inducing a flyout. Hader appeared to have lost his way throughout much of August, but since the final day of that month he's allowed just one earned run across 12 appearances while racking up seven saves in eight chances and posting a 14:2 K:BB.