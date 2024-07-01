Hader picked up the save in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jays, pitching one inning with one strikeout and allowing a solo home run.

The Houston southpaw entered the ninth with a three-run lead and fired 13 pitches to lock up his 178th career save. However, Hader also allowed his sixth homer of the year -- a 404-foot solo shot to Ernie Clement -- raising his 2024 home-run rate to 1.4 HR/9. The 30-year-old closer sports a 3.82 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 60:11 K:BB over 37.2 total innings while going 13-for-14 in save chances.