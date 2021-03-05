Campusano briefly left camp earlier in the week due to a personal issue, but he returned Thursday and could be in the lineup either Friday or Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The nature of the issue has not been disclosed, so there's no telling if it's related to Campusano's felony marijuana possession case that remains pending in Georgia. With both Austin Nola and Victor Caratini ahead of Campusano on the catching depth chart and the legal issue clouding his outlook, Campusano may have a tough time breaking the Opening Day roster.